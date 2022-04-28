Just one day of Elon Musk being normal on Twitter, that’s all we ask…

The Tesla CEO and new owner of Twitter has been even more active on the site that usual recently, treating us all to a series of increasingly odd posts.

We’ve seen him mocking Trump, posting memes about himself, posting memes about Twitter employees over recent days and now he’s said that he wants to buy Coca-Cola next to 'put the cocaine back in'.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he said, sparking the en masse reaction you’d expect.

The billionaire was referring to the fact that Coca-Cola did indeed used to include cocaine among its ingredients.

The cocaine came from the coca leaf and was in the product from the company’s founding in the 1800s until it was removed in the early 1900s.

People were quick to reply, also urging Musk instead to buy everything from McDonald’s to YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

Someone also posted a picture of an old bottle of coke, writing: “This is the first publicly sold bottle of Coca-Cola in 1894 which contained 3.5 grams of cocaine. Bring it back.”

Musk wrote: “Kicks Red Bull’s ass!”

Yesterday, Musk also posted about Donald Trump, who is banned from Twitter, saying: “Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store. Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech. Should be called Trumpet instead!”

It comes after Musk bought Twitter for a huge $44 billion (£31 billion), before suggesting he wants to make the platform more committed to free speech.

He’s now attempted to explain how he interprets free speech, after people began to speculate that he could be planning to reintroduce a number of banned users.

He previously released a statement saying: “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

