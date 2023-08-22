Fearne Cotton's wellness festival returns with a string of familiar faces

A string of familiar faces will join Fearne Cotton this September for her famed Happy Place festival at Cheshire's idyllic Tatton Park.

After a successful weekend at Chiswick House and Gardens in summer, Cotton will return with a nourishing lineup of wellness workshops, celebrity guests and enriching conversations from experts across the board.

The aim is to offer a wholesome weekend that aids self-care, through breath and sleep sessions, mindful calligraphy and arts and crafts workshops.

The festival, taking place on 2 and 3 September, will also be home to electronic music meditations, women's circles, yoga, sound baths and pilates classes.

Experts will take to the Talk Stage to discuss body image, unrealistic ideals, societal pressures, and ways we can work to make the industry a more inclusive place. Not to mention, a live recording of Cotton's popular podcast.



Best-selling author Vex King will be in attendance, along with the likes of Nick Grimshaw, Denise Van Outen, Henry Holland, and Vicky Pattison among many more.

"I am so excited to be back at the beautiful Tatton Park in September and to meet some of our Happy Place community," the famed broadcaster and podcast host said. "Last year at Tatton was such an inspiring experience, and to see so many people enjoying and engaging with our Happy Place programme and speakers was truly wonderful to see.



"We have been carefully curating and programming all elements of the festival and we are so excited to bring powerful and impactful conversations with some incredible, inspiring speakers and guests."

Cotton went on to share the aim of offering "a version of self-care that festival goers can enjoy and consume at their own pace," from expert talks, live podcasts and trialling a variety of new workshops and activities throughout the weekend. "I can’t wait to see you all there," she concluded.



For more information about the lineup and tickets, click here.

