As the first match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament got under way, many people took to social media to chat about the tournament.

This included sharing news about the newest alcohol ban in World Cup stadiums and Qatar, the host nation's contentious record with human rights.

Despite this, fans still geared up to watch the first match on Sunday (20 November) and make commentary, including new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

The tech billionaire took to the platform and said: "World Cup starts soon! Follow on Twitter for best coverage by far."

Seeing this message, FIFA World Cup ended up responding, referencing their own website, liveblog, and streaming platform that will provide coverage of the matches.

"Haven't you heard of FIFA+...?" they quipped.

Many fans didn't agree that it was a viable alternative, however.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Well fifa plus is not working! I've been trying to subscribe for a week now and I am not able to find it!"

"No live matches. And the UX was terrible for me this evening," another added.

A third had jokes about getting into the tournament for free and wrote: "I've seen many empty seats on the stadium during Qatar vs Ecuador game. Would you let me and my friends in for free for the next game? I promise to not leave until final whistle."

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match on Sunday saw Ecuador prevail against Qatar with a score of 2-0.

After their first win, Ecuador is now at the top of Group A, and fellow competitors, Senegal and the Netherlands, are going head-to-head on Monday ( 21 November).

