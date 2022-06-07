Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?

Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.

Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.

Take a look in the image above.

Found it yet?



If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.

Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and Alex O. Holcombe, of the University of Sydney told The Conversation: “Visual illusions show us that we do not have direct access to reality,”

“They can also provide an inkling of the mental processing that delivers our experience of the viewable world.

“Indeed, it is the processing happening inside our brains that is the basis for many illusions.

“Rather than delivering information from our eyes in nearly raw form as a camera would, the brain tries to determine what is actually out there.

“When the information entering the eye is ambiguous, the brain must make educated guesses.”

Still need help?



Take a closer look at the tiger itself. More specifically, its torso.

The reason the optical illusion is so difficult to crack is because there is no image of a second tiger. In fact, it's the three words: "THE HIDDEN TIGER" stretched across its stomach and back leg.

For the most part, optical illusions are a bit of fun, but they also hold real value for scientists.



