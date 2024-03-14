Fitness influencers Baxter and Thievin die after fatal car crash

Fitness influencers Baxter and Thievin are reported to have died after a fatal car crash and the industry is in shock.

Baxter Hosley and Garrett Mac Donagh, who went by the name Thievin online, were fitness influencers known across social media platforms with hundreds of thousands of followers between them.

They died on Sunday 10 March after a car accident. It is believed the two men were killed in a traffic accident near Houston, Texas that saw the BMW car they were in “split in half”.

This week, tributes to the pair have been posted online as news of their tragic deaths started to spread.

Ekkovision, the health and wellness product company that employed the pair, shared a heartfelt video and post about the loss of “two of our brothers”.

In the caption, they wrote: “Sunday March 10th we lost two of our brothers. The family lost their sons in a horrific event. At this moment we ask you guys to please send your prayers to Baxter and Thievin and their family and the Ekko team.”





They were joined by the families of Baxter and Thievin. Baxter’s father said: “We are all mourning the loss of Garret and my son Baxter from the last weekend. We all will miss them and we love them very much.”

On TikTok, fans were left stunned by the shocking news and took to their pages to pay their respects.

“RIP, thank you for everything you've done for the community,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “Bro Bax and Thievin truly this hurts, like I watched you guys everyday and was wondering why no post. Bro it just doesn’t feel real RIP I'm going to miss you.”

Someone else said: “You and Baxter helped me more than I can describe with my fitness journey, we will miss both of them. RIP Baxter and Thievin.”

“You’ll be missed man. Love you,” someone else said.

