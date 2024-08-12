YouTuber goes five days without sitting and the results are surprising

A YouTuber experimented with not sitting down for an entire week and the results were interesting.

Like the YouTuber who attempted to break the record for the length of time without any sleep on a live stream, content creators are finding creative ways to test their bodies.

One YouTuber by the username Pigmie decided to try and go a whole week without sitting down at all – including when driving, relaxing, or going to the toilet – to see how it impacted their health.

The 34-year-old explained his reasoning, saying that “the average American sits around 9.5 hours every single day” and that “prolonged sitting and lack of physical activity has been correlated with obesity and a cluster of obesity-related conditions”.

Pigmie explained the “list goes on” when it comes to how being too sedentary affects our bodies. So, in order to do his job while conducting the experiment, he bought himself a standing desk and attempted to stay standing for seven days.

The first thing Pigmie noticed was that his bowel activity seemed to improve. “I felt like things were comfortably moving in the right direction,” he explained. He also explained he had more energy and was able to get into a “flow” state.

However, as time wore on without sitting down, pain in his joints and fatigue began to take its toll and he was forced to abandon the experiment after five days.

During that time, Pigmie said he noticed a change in his overall posture, with an improvement in the curve of his lower spine, but also a marked slouch in his upper body and shoulders – known as kyphosis.

He estimated that working standing up made him 30 per cent more productive, but that figure diminished as fatigue in his legs and feet set in, causing him pain. He also gained around 0.45 kilograms (one pound) in weight, which he attributed to eating more to distract from the pain he was feeling.

It seems the greatest benefit for Pigmie was the aid in digestion that standing up provided. “It just seemed like things got moving faster and smoother,” he explained.

