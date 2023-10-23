Flat Earther left humiliated after trying to argue with a scientist

Flat Earther David Weiss was left humiliated after debating a professor on the shape of our Earth.

Weiss regularly interviews people on the subject on his show The Flat Earth Podcast, but threw himself into unfamiliar territory last year when he switched out being the interviewer for the interviewee.

Weiss appeared on Professor Dave Explains in an episode title 'Professor Dave Humiliates Flat Earthed David Weiss'.

During the hour long episode the pair debated Flat Earth believes, with Weiss claiming that the shape of the Earth came from astronomers who Professor Dave "doesn't know".

"You've never met these men, you don't know anything about these men other than the stories that the controllers of this world tell you," Weiss told the academic.

Like most Flat Earthers Weiss seemed to have an answer for everything, well, almost everything. Because when the discussion arrive at Earth's movement within space, Weiss struggled.

"You think that we're spinning at 1000 miles an hour, and we don't feel it? And we're changing directions?" Weiss said on Earth's orbit.

"How is that possible? How about when the Earth comes around towards the Sun in the winter, it's speeding up and taking its sharpest turn, and we don't feel any go those forces?"

Naturally, Professor Dave made counterpoints at Weiss' argument.

"Why don't you go ahead and get in a car, and do a 360 turn and make it take a year. Are you going to feel that?" Professor Dave asked Weiss, who acknowledged that it takes a year for the Earth to travel around the Sun.

"Let's break it down," Professor Dave continued. "360 degrees, 365 days, that's about a degree a [day] right? Why don't you get in a car and drive for 24 hours, and over 24 hours veer by one degree. Are you going to feel that?"





Professor Dave Humiliates Flat Earther David Weiss (DITRH Debunked Live) www.youtube.com

Weiss was silent after this, with the participants on the Zoom call bursting out into laughter from Weiss' inability to respond.

Weiss' humiliation now has over 4 million views.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.