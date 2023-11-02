Flat Earther claims that everyone on the planet has their own sun

Flat Earthers have a new bizarre theory they're promoting: every individual has their own sun.

The Good Liars consists of comedians Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, who often attend events such as political rallies and QAnon and Flat Earthed events.

The pair have also made fake adverts for Rudy Guliani, as well as changing the cover of Donald Trump Jr.'s book to read "Daddy, Please Love Me".

The comedy duo are used to encountering the strange and bizarre claims often spouted by those on the fringe, but this one seemingly broke Selvig who spoke to a Flat Eather recently.

Selvig starts by asking the man "if the Earth is flat, where is the sun?"

The man then claims that "there is no 'the sun', everybody has their own sun. Literally."

"What do you mean literally?" Selvig asks.

"Literally everybody has their own sun. There's a different sun for everybody."

Trying to clarify, Selvig asks bewildered: "So every individual person has their own sun?"

"That's correct. The sun is no more than 50 miles away at any given time.

"The closer you move to [the sun] the farther it moves from you, it's like a rainbow."

Selvig furrows his brows, saying "this is going to break me."

But the man doubles down: "The sun is literally not a thing. [...] It's not like a burning ball of gas or any of that bulls**t. [...] It's cold."

Naturally, viewers felt just as confused as Selvig:

"Do we have our own solar eclipses too?" Asked one viewer.

"I definitely lost brain cells watching this" another wrote.

"Whatever that guy is smoking I want some." One user joked:

Whilst another viewer jokingly said the flat earthed was "probably on the short list for Trump's secretary of Energy.

Although some took the opportunity to praise Selvig for remaining respectful and composed throughout:

"I appreciate how respectful you are to him, even though he makes your head feel like it's about to explode."





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.