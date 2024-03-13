Flight attendant admits why she’d never drink tea or coffee on a plane

There are plenty of unwritten rules when it comes to flying, whether people adhere to them or not, and a flight attendant has just added another for us to remember.

Cierra Mistt has spoken about her experiences working for a US airline, and she’s revealed that she and her colleagues wouldn’t touch the hot beverages onboard unless they were pretty desperate.

Instead, she advised that passengers stick to a soft drink or something that comes pre-bottled.

But why? It’s all to do with the way the planes are cleaned and maintained.

Commenting on the things she recommends people avoid while on planes in a YouTube video, Cierra said that the machines which boil the water for tea and coffee aren’t cleaned regularly.

"Unless we're super desperate, we will not drink the coffee or the tea that's supplied on the plane," she said.

"The water that we use for the coffee and the tea come from the same spot and, guess what, it never gets cleaned.”

Cierra added: “While the airlines may tell passengers that they do 'regular water quality tests', we are told that it's about six to nine months for one test on one plane to happen, and they're not going to clean out that tank unless they find something."

what NOT to do on your next flight www.youtube.com

Another video also urged passengers not to clap when the plane lands, and not to stand up immediately after landing. She also pleaded with people not to buy gifts for attendants in a bid to get a free upgrade, and to keep their shoes on during flights.

Meanwhile, thanks to social media, a question which had intrigued plane passengers for years was finally answered recently: Why do cabin crew sit on their hands during take-off and landing?

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel