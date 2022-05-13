A woman has asked her followers whether a Starbucks barista fancied her boyfriend, or was simply being nice, after she showed the "flirty" message that was written on his order - and viewers are divided.

TikToker Kiley Miller (@fitbykiki) posted a brief clip holding up a Starbucks drink with the name "Jeff" written on the cup before she does the coffee drink around to reveal another handwritten message on the side which reads: "Have a great day," along with a love heart.

"Are they flirting or are they just being nice? I see a heart,” Miller said in the video.

"WHO IS SHE," the TikToker wrote in the on-screen text, as she was left wondering if the barista left the message on her boyfriend's drink.

In the post caption, she appeared unbothered as she joked: "I mean idgaf [I don't give a f*** ]but can u at least flirt back so our coffee is free."





Since posting the "flirty" coffee cup message, Miller's video has received 1.7m views, 260,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments from people which caused a debate to be sparked about whether the barista was making a move through writing on the boyfriend's order - even baristas themselves, couldn't agree on this matter.

Some people felt that the message on her boyfriend's order was on the "flirty" side.

One person wrote: "My coffee has never had a message."

"Girl same bc they never write on my cup and put hearts much less my name but write in my husband's cup all the time lol," another person said.

Someone else added: "As a Starbucks barista I've never written anything like this on someone’s drink."

"I worked at Starbucks for 5 years. I only did that for guys I was flirting with," a fourth person replied.

However, there were others who offered up a more innocent explanation as to why Miller's boyfriend had a handwritten greeting on his coffee cup.

One person wrote: "Sometimes at Starbucks when we have downtime we prewrite the little notes on cups/bags so that it could make someone’s day."



"I pre-write a million little messages on a bunch of cups before peak & the thought that someone thinks I’m flirting with them never crossed my mind," another person said.

Someone else added: "I work at Starbucks. A lot of the time we write on cups/lids in advance so we just grab one and make someone’s drink with it."

"The handwriting on the message versus the name. I think they pre-wrote out the message on cups for tips!" a fourth person commented.

