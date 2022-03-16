Starbucks plans to get rid of its iconic disposable cups

In a time when the world is becoming more eco-friendly, Starbucks is trying to phase out its iconic white disposable cups.



Stores will be "shifting away from single-use plastics and piloting reusable cup programs" according to the company, before allowing customers to bring their own cups across the US by the end of 2023.



While the current cups are recyclable, Starbucks uses about 7 billion disposable cups every year - and with the coffee chain looking to halve its waste by 2030, there's still a long way to go.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.