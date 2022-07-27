A Florida man was arrested after breaking into a military base using a stolen truck to claim he had information from the president about aliens and dragons fighting.

According to Orlando Weekly the man was identified as 29-year-old Corey Johnson from Ocala, Florida.

Johnson drove a Ford F-150 which was allegedly stolen from someone several days before heading to Patrick Space Force Base. The Ocala resident showed up the military base and told authorities the president of the United States told him in his head that he needed to take the vehicle.

The 29-year-old man identified as Corey Johnson Brevard County Sherriff's Office

According to reports, Johnson also said the president told him to tell the government "there were U.S. aliens fighting Chinese dragons".



Johnson was arrested and faces charges on grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Brevard County Jail.

Patrick Space Force Base is home to Space Launch Delta 45 which operates and maintains the Eastern Range missile and rocket launches, including those conducted at the Kennedy Space Center.

On social media, people joked about the alien versus dragon fight wondering who would win in the war.





Similar stories have arisen from Florida. Last year, a man stole a police car before fleeing and stealing another police car. That man also faced charges related to grand theft of a motor vehicle.

