Couples on TikTok have been putting their relationship to the test by asking one another the viral questions from the forest question quiz.

The forest question test is the newest relationship-based trend to hit the social media platform and involves answering four simple questions posed by your partner.

Of course, there’s no scientific proof to back the meaning of each question and answer, but it hasn’t stopped couples from trying it out.

While asking your partner to image themselves in a forest, ask them the following questions:

1. What is the first animal you see?

2. What is the second animal you see?

3. You are walking in a forest and then you see a hut, do you bypass it, knock before going in or crash it?

4. You see a jug, how much water is in it? Half, full or none?

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@wendi.lizola he thought he ate 😒 vc: @julieandcorey #greenscreen #forestquestion #strawberryquestion #prankonboyfriend

According to the TikTokers, the first animal your partner see represents themselves, while the second animal they see represents you.

The hut allegedly symbolises how ready they are for the relationship – if they’re confident they will barge in, but if not, they will bypass it completely.

Lastly, the level of water in the jug represents how much love they feel for you in the relationship.

In one TikTok, a woman asked her partner the questions – he replied by saying he saw a grizzly bear first and then a raggedy squirrel with rabies second. He also said he would run past the hut, but the jug of water was full to the brim.

Elsewhere on TikTok, one user went viral after claiming a “Siren gaze” can get men to do “whatever you want”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.