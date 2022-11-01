Fox News hosts on Outnumbered went on a six-minute rant about a segment on The View where children appeared dressed as news topics from this past year for Halloween.

The View's annual Halloween episode featured "costumes inspired by this year's hottest topics" including Trump's Mar-a-Lago raid, the Will Smith Oscar slap, and Dr. Mehmet Oz's Senate run.

Hosts on Outnumbered criticized The View for allowing children to dress up in politically-charge costumes.

"It is quite shocking, and I think grotesque, to use these children as political props to make a statement that an adult could own quite on their own," Emily Compagno said.

Showing photos of children dressed as Trump's toilet with flushed documents, the physical depiction of inflation, and more co-host Kayleigh McEnany responded, "How sick is this."

Julie Banderas added that she thought "it's pretty disgusting that these parents would allow their children to be marketed this way."

Journalist Justin Baragona followed up his tweet by claiming that right after the hosts of Outnumbered roasted the political Halloween costumes, an advertisement for a "kid's guide to Trump" appeared.



Although not everyone was offended by the political kids' costumes, The View did receive negative press coverage for depicting the Oscar slap between Chris Rock and Smith.



While unveiling the costume on the show, wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman told viewers, "We do not want to endorse violence of any kind but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest topics of this year."

