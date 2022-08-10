If there's one thing the raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home has given people online, it's the opportunity for memes and jokes.

On Wednesday #FoundAtMaraLago began trending on Twitter just two days after news broke that the former president's home had been unexpectedly searched by the FBI.

According to reports, the FBI and Department of Justice obtained a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago in relation to records Trump should have turned over to the National Archives.

Earlier this year, Trump was forced to hand over 15 boxes worth of documents, gifts, letters, and memorabilia - some of which fell under the Presidential Records Act which states all material pertaining to official business must be turned over to the National Archives.

It's unclear what the FBI may have found, or not found, at Mar-a-Lago but while Trump supporters and GOP lawmakers angrily reacted, other people had a field day.

Joking about the former president's well-known habits and quirks, people used the hashtag to make a joke of the raid.

Many of the memes referenced Trump's known habit to discard notes and documents while he was serving as president.

Even late night host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Trump flushing notes down the toilet.

Following the news Trump's residence had been raided, the former president took to Truth Social to express outrage over the matter and compare it to Hillary Clinton's 2016 email scandal.

Trump said the FBI had unexpectedly entered his home and broken into a safe.

On Wednesday, Trump posted again accusing the FBI and other federal government members of potentially planting something in his home.





It is unclear when or if the public will find out what the FBI was looking for and what they found when they searched Trump's home.

