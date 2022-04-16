Easter is the one weekend where it's socially acceptable to eat chocolate for breakfast. But one supermarket took it to the next level with a bizarre suggestion to combine the sweet treat with a full English.
Aldi took to their Twitter account with a wacky Easter breakfast creation: a classic fry up served in an Easter egg chocolate bowl.
The supermarket shared an image of the concoction, writing: "Don’t let your beans run off the plate, serve your Easter breakfast in a bowl instead. And with this one, you can eat it once you’re done."
Naturally, the suggestion turned the stomachs of the nation. Many users were jokingly concerned about Aldi's welfare: "Aldi, is everything ok at home? What's gotten into u?"
Aldi hilariously responded to one user, saying: "We sell canoes and limited edition angel delights in the same aisle of course we aren't okay."
A third jested: "Suspect this egg would break fast."
Don\u2019t let your beans run off the plate, serve your Easter breakfast in a bowl instead. And with this one, you can eat it once you\u2019re done. \n\nWould you give it a go @HeinzUK? #EggcellentAldipic.twitter.com/QnUQwo67mH— Aldi Stores UK (@Aldi Stores UK) 1649754012
Of course, the suggestion was all in good humour as the supermarket followed up with more wacky suggestions.
The big day is almost here! It\u2019s Easter Sunday tomorrow!\n\nWe hope you\u2019ve all bought your XL Giant Eggs, how else are you going to fit it all in? #EggcellentAldipic.twitter.com/9BS0M3PZID— Aldi Stores UK (@Aldi Stores UK) 1650108600
What came first, the chicken or the egg? Neither if you serve it like this.\n\nUp for a battle of the gravy @KFC_UKI? #EggcellentAldipic.twitter.com/wRtOHoUVLf— Aldi Stores UK (@Aldi Stores UK) 1649953806
Need a bowl big enough for your giant Nacho platter? We\u2019ve got you.\n\nMove over Tangy Cheese @DoritosUK, there\u2019s a new flavour on the block \u2013 Milky Choc & Salsa #EggcellentAldipic.twitter.com/i80G18HSHD— Aldi Stores UK (@Aldi Stores UK) 1649935807
Brands such as Weetabix and Heinz got involved in the Easter fun.
Heinz said they'd be releasing a special edition tin of Salted Caramel Beanz. They wrote: "We see your English Breakfast and we raise you Salted Caramel Beanz. The only Beanz that belong in an Easter egg this weekend…"
We see your English Breakfast and we raise you Salted Caramel Beanz. The only Beanz that belong in an Easter egg this weekend\u2026 \n\nOne for your Specialbuys @AldiUK? #EggscellentAldi #BeanzMeanzTreatzpic.twitter.com/P3uoIojgX0— Heinz (@Heinz) 1649762386
Guinness World Records said their "eyes were burning."
Even Manchester police got involved on the fun, responding: "We investigated a similar case last year with @HeinzUK & @Weetabix... I do hope this isn’t a copycat case @AldiUK otherwise I’ll have to send it to our eggcellent major incident team to investigate with all the other cereal killers!"
