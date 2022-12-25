27 of the funniest Christmas memes

It's officially Christmas Day (woo hoo!) and after what has been a very long year and a non-stop tidal wave of bad news (with a few fun moments scattered in between) all we need today is a good laugh and time spent with family and friends.

However, as all Christmas movies will tell you, this time of year isn't always easy for numerous reasons and we could all do with something to lift our spirits on today of all days.

Thankfully the good people of the internet and Twitter, despite Elon Musk, have done their best to give us some chuckles which you can always share with the family, depending on your family's sense of humour.

We'll start with this (Christmas) cracker featuring Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise in the 90s classic A Few Good Men, which isn't a Christmas movie but works surprisingly well if you change the dialogue to 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town.'





This video of Arnold Schwarzenegger talking about Christmas presents is one of the strangest things you'll ever see.





How about a rare crossover between Seinfeld and The Sopranos?





How about Rishi Sunak's latest faux par?

















Here are the best of the rest.

































































































