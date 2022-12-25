27 of the funniest Christmas memes

It's officially Christmas Day (woo hoo!) and after what has been a very long year and a non-stop tidal wave of bad news (with a few fun moments scattered in between) all we need today is a good laugh and time spent with family and friends.
However, as all Christmas movies will tell you, this time of year isn't always easy for numerous reasons and we could all do with something to lift our spirits on today of all days.
Thankfully the good people of the internet and Twitter, despite Elon Musk, have done their best to give us some chuckles which you can always share with the family, depending on your family's sense of humour.
We'll start with this (Christmas) cracker featuring Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise in the 90s classic A Few Good Men, which isn't a Christmas movie but works surprisingly well if you change the dialogue to 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town.'
\u201c\ud83c\udf84Merry Christmas folks \ud83c\udf84!\n\nThrowback to the best Christmas meme of all time :)\u201d— Graham Stephan (@Graham Stephan) 1671942209
This video of Arnold Schwarzenegger talking about Christmas presents is one of the strangest things you'll ever see.
\u201cYou won't expect where this clip of Arnold Schwarzenegger talking about Christmas goes.\u201d— meme bastard \ud83c\udf55 (@meme bastard \ud83c\udf55) 1671853080
How about a rare crossover between Seinfeld and The Sopranos?
\u201cIt's called Festivus, T. It's a holiday for the rest of us that think Christmas is too commercialized or something. You get to tell people why you're mad at them and have to wrestle your dad, but I don't got one those no more.\u201d— socialist sopranos memes (@socialist sopranos memes) 1671808825
How about Rishi Sunak's latest faux par?
\u201c\u2018You boy\u2026do you work in business?\u2019\u201d— Dr Ben Lamb (@Dr Ben Lamb) 1671893039
\u201c\u2018Feed the world,\nLet them know it\u2019s business time\u2019\u201d— Paddy Raff (@Paddy Raff) 1671897785
Here are the best of the rest.
\u201cEveryone in People in LA\nThe U.S. gearing up \nPosting their for a \nNegative mid 70\u00b0s\nWind Chill: Christmas:\u201d— Americana at Brand Memes (@Americana at Brand Memes) 1671826745
\u201cHe thought Christmas came early lmaooo\u201d— Netflix And Memes \ud83d\udda5\ufe0f (@Netflix And Memes \ud83d\udda5\ufe0f) 1671687466
\u201cGreat-O-Khan gifting us the perfect meme for Christmas\u201d— Ciar\u00e1n (@Ciar\u00e1n) 1671875100
\u201cMerry Christmas to the most true meme of all time.\u201d— Joe Donatelli (@Joe Donatelli) 1671906370
\u201c\ud83d\ude02 Drop your funny Christmas memes below if you have them!\u201d— Dani Torres (@Dani Torres) 1671748823
\u201cWhat do you want for Christmas?\u201d— my uncle\u2019s meme stash (@my uncle\u2019s meme stash) 1671805552
\u201csome people still respect Christmas\u201d— my uncle\u2019s meme stash (@my uncle\u2019s meme stash) 1671944303
\u201cOther family members : merry Christmas \nMe : busy watching and sharing memes in my room\u201d— kevoh (@kevoh) 1671953060
\u201cCozy Little Christmas - Katy Perry (meme version)\u201d— Kety Parry \ud83d\udc35 (@Kety Parry \ud83d\udc35) 1671886765
\u201cHave a good one lads x\u201d— \ud83c\udf84 A Negroni sbagliat-ho ho ho! \ud83c\udf84 (@\ud83c\udf84 A Negroni sbagliat-ho ho ho! \ud83c\udf84) 1671926442
\u201cdon\u2019t forget to leave black coffee out for David Lynch tonight\u201d— Amanda (@Amanda) 1671880733
\u201cBest Seasons Greeting card to receive\u201d— Help! I\u2019m in Hell! (@Help! I\u2019m in Hell!) 1671846826
\u201cA Joni Mitchell CD is actually a great present this Christmas cause she's no longer on Spotify.\u201d— Cian (@Cian) 1671881542
\u201cThe funniest thing any president has ever said. After four years I'm still in awe\u201d— Brooks Otterlake (@Brooks Otterlake) 1671846762
\u201cyou\u2019ve claimed to hate tories all year yet you\u2019re back at your parent\u2019s farm house for xmas and they appear to own two labradors?\u201d— Lucy (@Lucy) 1671905483
\u201cI feel like I\u2019m the only person that thinks Christmas dinner is gross and don\u2019t eat it.\n\nSonic the Hedgehog curry for me \ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\u201d— Eugene (@Eugene) 1671870562
\u201c34 years ago today Sgt Powell answered a 'prank call' and ended up saving countless lives at the Nakatomi Plaza.\n\nToday we remember him and his bravery.\u201d— Will (@Will) 1671877766
\u201cmums to anyone moving towards the kitchen when christmas dinner\u2019s being made\u201d— Lucy (@Lucy) 1671893164
\u201cAs we enjoy the festive period we must never forget those we lost along the way \ud83d\udc94\u201d— Gav \uea00 (@Gav \uea00) 1671882304
\u201chttps://t.co/tOnqrKZqtx\u201d— Merry Christmas, Mr. Thank You (@Merry Christmas, Mr. Thank You) 1671845827
