GB News presenters always seem to find ways to work themselves up for the cameras – and now Neil Oliver has vented his frustrations at the “annual pilgrimage of the woke and worthy” that is Glastonbury festival.
Hundreds of thousands of people travelled to Worthy Farm last month to enjoy great music at one of the biggest festivals on the planet.
But Neil wasn’t happy about it. At all.
Speaking on his show, Oliver said: “The Glastonbury music festival was the return of the annual pilgrimage of the woke and worthy - fittingly enough, at Worthy Farm of all places.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.
“It is the gathering, all in one place, of the hundreds of thousands who think they know best and are ready and able to part with hundreds of pounds just to get beyond the high fences and onto the holy ground. Talk about no borders.”
He added: “When it was all over, they left in their woke wake uncountable tons of rubbish – single use plastic among it – scattered across the fields so that the farmland looked like a pop up landfill site. Best of all, the organisers had provided chargers for electric cars.
“The initial price to top up a virtue vehicle was 80 pounds … dropped to a bargain low of 50 pounds after complaints. But wait … the chargers were powered by … diesel generators. There, at the heart of the high church of woke, was the very life blood of Satan himself – filthy old diesel.”
The presenter wasn't happy GB News/Getty
The presenter went on to say: “A statement on behalf of the festival even said that using the farm’s own diesel power had been deemed less harmful – less harmful – to the environment than installing a Tesla supercharger.”
While he might have struck a chord with GB News viewers, the majority of people on social media were quick to hit back at the comments.
Twitter users roasted Oliver for his rant and the excessive use of the word “woke” to describe people going to a music festival.
\u201cToday's winner of: "What upsets folk who call others snowflakes"\n\n- Neil Oliver with: People enjoying themselves at things I wouldn't enjoy.\n\nBring back national service! Blow up the Chunnel! Wear a cravat with an open shirt the colour of hangover piss!\u201d— Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug) 1656859362
\u201cSomeone's bitter they couldn't get a ticket #Glastonbury2022\u201d— Insert lyrics here.. (@Insert lyrics here..) 1656838947
\u201cHahahaha.\n Neil Oliver having a go at people who went to Glastonbury to HAVE A GOOD TIME it's hilarious how the real snowflakes are people like him. Sad sad lives of moaning about people who are living their lives.\u201d— Alison Jones (@Alison Jones) 1656842736
\u201cincredible this guy has his own show rather than just a stream of rejected applications for the Question Time audience\u201d— Alan White (@Alan White) 1656839290
\u201c@GBNEWS Neil Oliver: \u2018Music is woke. Not being racist is woke. Genders are woke. Sprouts are woke. Football is woke. TV is woke. Wood is woke. Chips are woke. Woke is woke. WOKE, WOKE and more WOKE\u2019\u201d— GB News (@GB News) 1656831601
\u201cSir, this is a MacDonalds. Now do you want the Happy Meal or not?\u201d— Dr Benjamin Janaway (@Dr Benjamin Janaway) 1656846039
\u201cNeil Oliver during lockdown. "I want my freedom to go out! We should be free to be who we are! "\n\nNeil Oliver now "Look at those woke bastards going to Glastonbury in their hundreds of thousands! Who do they think they are\n?!"\n\nWhat a total gland he's become.\u201d— Russell Bloor (@Russell Bloor) 1656854911
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.