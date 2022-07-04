GB News presenters always seem to find ways to work themselves up for the cameras – and now Neil Oliver has vented his frustrations at the “annual pilgrimage of the woke and worthy” that is Glastonbury festival.

Hundreds of thousands of people travelled to Worthy Farm last month to enjoy great music at one of the biggest festivals on the planet.

But Neil wasn’t happy about it. At all.

Speaking on his show, Oliver said: “The Glastonbury music festival was the return of the annual pilgrimage of the woke and worthy - fittingly enough, at Worthy Farm of all places.

“It is the gathering, all in one place, of the hundreds of thousands who think they know best and are ready and able to part with hundreds of pounds just to get beyond the high fences and onto the holy ground. Talk about no borders.”

He added: “When it was all over, they left in their woke wake uncountable tons of rubbish – single use plastic among it – scattered across the fields so that the farmland looked like a pop up landfill site. Best of all, the organisers had provided chargers for electric cars.

“The initial price to top up a virtue vehicle was 80 pounds … dropped to a bargain low of 50 pounds after complaints. But wait … the chargers were powered by … diesel generators. There, at the heart of the high church of woke, was the very life blood of Satan himself – filthy old diesel.”

The presenter wasn't happy GB News/Getty

The presenter went on to say: “A statement on behalf of the festival even said that using the farm’s own diesel power had been deemed less harmful – less harmful – to the environment than installing a Tesla supercharger.”

While he might have struck a chord with GB News viewers, the majority of people on social media were quick to hit back at the comments.

Twitter users roasted Oliver for his rant and the excessive use of the word “woke” to describe people going to a music festival.

