What is 'conscious unbossing' and why don't Gen Z want to be middle managers?

According to research, 52 per cent of millennials are “consciously unbossing” - but what does it mean for the workplace?

The differences in generational cultures are constantly being pointed out, whether it be the dress sense of millennials or boomers suggesting younger generations are lazy with work trends like “ quiet quitting ” splitting opinion on Gen Z working professionals.

Now it seems the days of climbing the career ladder are a thing of the past, as new research has revealed that younger workers don’t want to take up middle management roles in the workplace.

A poll by HR firm Robert Walters found that 52 per cent of Gen Z professionals (those born between 1997 and 2012) don’t want to be middle managers.

The trend has been dubbed “conscious unbossing”, as attitudes towards management positions have changed.

According to the figures, 69 per cent of Gen Z claim middle management is too stressful for too low of a reward. Other reasons cited against the positions were lack of decision-making power and reduced personal growth.

Instead, most (72 per cent) Gen Zs preferred to opt for an individual route to progression, focusing on developing their own skills over having to manage others.

Despite the figures, it seems some deem middle management positions a necessary evil for overall progression, as 36 per cent of those asked said they expect that, at some point in their work life, they will have to take the job on.

Meanwhile, 16 per cent were adamant they would never take on a middle management position.

The results offer a stark difference in attitudes towards work, as the figures revealed 89 per cent of employers still believe middle managers are crucial within their organisations.

