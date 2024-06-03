Gen Z employee goes viral for refusing to do 90 minute task that was 'a lot of work'

A Gen Z job applicant has divided opinion online after refusing to complete a task as part of the hiring process - claiming it "looked like too much work".

In a viral post, an employee shared their frustrations after the worker made it clear they weren't willing to take part in the Excel exercise.

The unnamed person wasn't happy to do so as they 'didn't know where they stood in the process' and weren't happy to commit the time as a result.

A viral post, which has racked up close to eight million views, was posted from the employer's perspective.

It read: "Me: really enjoyed the call. Please see attached financial modeling test

"Gen Z applicant: this looks like a lot of work. Without knowing where I stand in the process, I’m not comfortable spending 90 minutes in Excel

"Me:…well…I can tell you where you stand now."

The tweet has sparked a debate online, with many accusing the Gen Z applicant of laziness.

"Because I currently teach Gen Z, this unfortunately doesn’t surprise me," one wrote.

Another said: "Couldn’t have given you a better signal.

"We require applicants to do a 1 hour graphic design test.

"If people raise concerns about doing an unpaid test, it is the best feeling the world because I know we dodged a bullet."

The post has divided internet users iStock

Others, however, came to the applicant's defence.

One wrote: "So they didn’t want to give their time away for free for a job they have no idea if they’re even close to getting, so you ruled them out?

"Capitalism is grim."

Another said: "The kid isn't wrong just because we accepted this type of behavior from the Boomer employers our whole lives."

One more added: "To be fair, a lot of places are just using applicants for free labor. The job doesn't exist. The "test" is the only work they need done."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings