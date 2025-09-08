Gen Z get anxious about this everyday activity – sparking a debate online

A new survey has found that a surprising number of Gen Z drivers are feeling stressed over one of the most basic parts of car ownership: filling up the tank.

Online car retailer Cazoo revealed that 62 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds experience what they call "refuel anxiety," as per The Times. Of the 2,000 participants surveyed, a further 29 per cent said they suffer anxiety specifically while at the petrol station.

The worries range from choosing the wrong fuel to parking too far from the pump, with some even concerned about the hygiene of the pumps themselves.

More than two-thirds of Gen Z respondents also admitted to asking a family member, partner or friend to refuel their car for them, simply to avoid the feelings of anxiety.

It didn’t take long for the conversation to spill over onto TikTok, where one user, citing the article, was brutally "begging" them to "never drive a car, ever again."

"If you are worried about your ability to fill up gas, I am worried about your ability to drive the car," user @newspeakmedia shared.

The revelation quickly sparked debate in the comments. One person wrote: "This has to be a joke? There’s no way."

A second added: "As a Gen Z this is crazy to me."

Others, however, jumped to the defence of younger drivers, pointing out that refuelling can feel daunting at first.

"I'm a millennial and it was oddly scary the first few times too, and I'm still nervous about hitting the diesel button by mistake," one quipped.

Another argued: "This is worse than the millennial avocado toast articles we suffered through. Why are all these articles saying Gen Z is too scared to do basic adult things?!"

And a third shared: "I'm Gen X and I didn't learn to drive till I was 23 and had a panic attack the first time I had to fill up my car because nobody had taught me."

