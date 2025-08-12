Woman flooded with support after being stood up at loneliness club dinner

A 21-year-old TikToker’s disappointing evening after being stood up at an Anti-Loneliness Club dinner quickly turned into a heartwarming wave of kindness, as strangers reached out to offer connection and support.

Josie Stinson from Salem, Massachusetts, hoped to make new friends in the area, so she purchased a $12 ticket to an Eventbrite event held at a local restaurant. The ticket included a meal designed for like-minded people to meet and mingle.

To her surprise, she was the only person in attendance.

In her viral TikTok clip that's racked up over a million views, Josie (@pastacoma) called the experience "the most embarrassing and saddest thing" that's ever happened to her.

However, the response from the internet told a different story.

"You put yourself out there, which is the most important step and super impressive. You made it farther than I would have," one comment read.

Another person wrote: "Honestly, this should give you a major boost of hope because it shows that the others in the group are lonely for a reason, whereas YOU are the ONLY one who actually committed to making change, and putting yourself out there. You will not be lonely long."

@pastacoma this is the saddest thing ever





A third quipped: "And THAT shows you why they're lonely. Head up diva, you put in more effort than anyone else."

Meanwhile, another TikToker penned: "Ma’am this is a legendary origin story."

In a study earlier this year, it was revealed that a staggering 72 per cent of Gen-Z report experiencing loneliness regularly, highlighting the growing disconnect amid constant online interaction.

"This generation has grown up with technology at their fingertips and it’s having serious consequences in terms of how they connect with others, Jessica Alderson, a relationship expert at So Syncd, said. "While digital platforms can certainly facilitate meaningful connections, a lot of the interactions are superficial. Spending hours on social media liking content on TikTok and Snapchat doesn’t fill your connection cup."

