George Galloway claims he was stalked by the real Martha from Baby Reindeer

George Galloway made a bombshell claim that he too was stalked by 'the real Martha' from the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan shared how the leader of the Workers Party of Britain and the MP for Rochdale informed him that he watched Morgan's Fiona Harvey's interview and "extraordinarily" said he had a similar experience with her.

Harvey, the woman who identified as the real Martha, previously sat down with Morgan, and denied any wrongdoing against comedian and actor Richard Gadd.

On Wednesday (26 June), Galloway shared his own alleged experience.

"I saw her sitting in this chair and was riveted by your interview, which was a masterclass," Galloway told Morgan. "Piers Morgan at his best. It took me right back to the 1980s, when stalking was up close and personal. There was no emails or texting. You had to either phone someone on their landline or turn up at their door. That’s real stalking. That’s what she did to me."

Galloway called Harvey an "obsessive woman" who was "forever on my case."

"Everywhere I turned she was there," Galloway added. "At first I thought that she fancied me. But it turned out that she fancied my job. She was a relentless and physical, up-close-and-personal stalker of mine. I am ready to testify."

When asked how much she allegedly stalked him, Galloway responded: "Everywhere I turned, she was there… she called me hundreds of times and she showed up probably hundreds of times."

"It's TERRORISM" George Galloway vs Piers Morgan on Israel-Hamas, Putin & More youtu.be

Harvey’s lawyer Richard Roth told The Independent: "The statements of George Galloway, a former member of parliament with his own agenda, which vaguely and generally claim that Ms Harvey stalked him ‘hundreds of times’ forty years ago, has nothing whatsoever to do with what Netflix did to Ms Harvey in 2024."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.