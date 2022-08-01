German newspapers didn't seem to handle defeat entirely too well after the Lionesses were victorious in Sunday's euphoric UEFA European Women's Championship final at Wembley Stadium.

In a report from the Daily Mail, the tabloid magazine Bild said England's heroic win "has a nasty, rotten smell" after Ukrainian match officials waved away the German side's desperate appeals for a handball in the England box.

"New Wembley Fraud," the newspaper said about Geoff Hurst's notorious extra-time goal in the 1966 men's World Cup Final against Beckenbauer's Germany.

"This mustn't be true. This simply cannot be true!" its lead article read.

The article also noted that the nearly 60 years following the "wrongly given" Wembley goal, their "women are again suffering a fraud in a final against England."

"This time despite video footage! The 1-2 after extra time has a nasty, rotten smell.'

Bild also added that people who lose due to "fraud" are actually "winners."

Defender Sara Doorsoun commented after the game and said: "We have [to have] the discussion again about what VAR (Video assistant refereeing) is for."

The Berlin-based newspaper BZ also made a reference to the 1966 final and claimed that the British stole "the title from us again!"

Fans at Wembley were in a frenzy as Chloe Kelly toed in the winner in the 110th minute, which was less than ten from penalties.

It also where, as history dictates it, could have indicated that the Germans might have been favourites.

Still, Bild seemingly soured the joy for England, mocking the Lionesses' "Naked English madness!" as Kelly took off her shirt and swung it around her head.

Chloe Kelly swings shirt around head after toeing the winning goal. Getty

German coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was also not pleased, calling the win the result of a "clear handball" during the game in a sour press conference.

However, others handled the those like Der Spiegel dealt with the loss with grace, noted by Der Spiegel, which called the game a "great final," and Germans didn't go "out as losers."

Despite the Germans' apparent efforts to diminish their incredible win, the Lionesses became the first England side to win a trophy since Bobby Moore captained the 1966 team.

Queen Elizabeth II also spoke out against the heroic feat, calling it "an inspiration for girls and women."

"It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today," she said in a statement.

The Lionesses won against Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final.

