People were left deeply disturbed by a Gogglebox segment that showed a woman getting physical with a duck. Viewers were so disgusted that they flooded Ofcom with complaints about the "worst thing they've seen on TV."

During last week's episode, a scene flicked up from the Apple+ TV show Roar. The series is based on Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection, with the families watching “The Woman Who Was Fed By a Duck” starring Merritt Wever.

It showed a woman building a friendship with a talking duck in the park. And while things were already off to a bizarre start, it only got worse from that point on...

The woman took the duck home before "seductively" getting undressed and sharing a bath with the bird.

“I’ll never see a duck in the same way again,” said cast member Sid.



The duck then tells the woman to lie down, to which Gogglebox star Roisin spoke on behalf of the nation: “This can’t go where I think it’s going to go”, while her partner Joe added: “What the f*** is going on?”

The bird then asked her to “take off your pants”, which was met with horrified reactions. Helena said: “No, shut up. Give over.”

“The duck can’t physically…” questioned Giles, while Mary responded: “Well he can, he can use his beak as a penetrative tool.”

“Bloody hell, I’ve seen it all now,” said Shirley as the scene reached its dramatic climax. “There’s feathers everywhere.”

Mary then added: “It’s terrible. Really bad. It’s the worst programme I’ve ever seen.”

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.



