Google reveals why PornHub has been banned from YouTube

Google revealed that Pornhub has been banned from YouTube - for allegedly committing "multiple violations."

The platform said that the adult channel, which was used for marketing, was removed for links to sites that host content not permitted by community guidelines.

"We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and channels that repeatedly violate or are dedicated to violative content are terminated," said Jack Melon, a YouTube spokesperson, told Variety.

But PornHub seems to be hitting back at YouTube for its decision.

The platform's parent MindGeek "vehemently" denies YouTube's claims that it linked to porn sites.

"Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of discrimination against those in the adult industry," a MindGeek spokesperson told Variety.

Although YouTube didn't specify guidelines, its policy notes that "explicit content meant to be sexually gratifying" isn't permitted because YouTube doesn't allow things that can cause harm to minors' "emotional and physical well-being."

This isn't the only social media platform Pornhub has been removed from.

In September, Pornhub was "permanently" taken offInstagram, despite the adult streaming platform saying its account was "fully PG."

Still, Pornhub cited what they felt was unequal treatment of mainstream celebrities who share nudity on the platform, including Kim Kardashian, compared to adult entertainers.

"Pornhub's safe-for-work account has been disabled for three weeks. In the interim, Kim Kardashian has posted her fully exposed a** to her 330 million followers without any restrictive action from Instagram," they said, referencing Kardashian's Interview Magazine photoshoot.

On Friday, Lina Nealon, a director of corporate strategic initiates for the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, shared a statement following the news the adult content company had been terminated from YouTube.

"Pornhub was driving people directly to their pornography site – a violation of YouTube's policies," she said.

Nealon also said Pornhub's channel "allowed" children to see videos of women being and children being abused, racism and more.

Indy100 reached out to Pornhub and YouTube for comment via email.

