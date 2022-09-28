Pornhub has been "permanently" booted off Instagram, despite the adult streaming platform claiming its account was "fully PG."

Earlier this month, Vice reported that Instagram removed Pornhub's official account from its platform after pressure from conservative anti-pornography groups.

"We've permanently disabled this Instagram account for repeatedly violating our policies," a Meta spokesperson told the outlet on Tuesday (27 September).

Instagram noted that Pornhub's account accrued terms of service violations for a decade.

Instagram also claimed that they warned Pornhub about posts that violated the terms. The social media platform didn't disclose what terms Pornhub violated.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, they did point to its terms of use regarding adult content, nudity, sexual solicitation, and guidelines focused on the accumulating violations of its terms.

On Tuesday, Pornhub took to its Twitter to share an open letter endorsed by 63 pornographers, performers, models, and industry activism groups.

The letter even included Riley Reid, Lucy Hart, and the Free Speech Coalition.

"Sex workers and performers have been unfairly targeted in the form of bans, shadow bans, suspensions, loss of Live privileges, and content removal, despite taking extra care not to violate Instagram's Community Guidelines," the letter states.

Pornhub also claimed that the account was "fully PG," citing the uneven treatment of mainstream celebrities who share nudity o the platform, including Kim Kardashian, compared to adult content creators.

"Pornhub's safe-for-work account has been disabled for three weeks. In the interim, Kim Kardashian has posted her fully exposed a** to her 330 million followers without any restrictive action from Instagram," the letter continues, referencing the photo of Kardashian wearing a thong in a photoshoot for Interview Magazine.

Throughout the years, adult creators, sex educators, and anyone else in the adult industry.

Many creators have been banned on numerous occassions and claim that they acted within the site's rules.

But still, they were de-platformed and losing visibility, fans, and a source of income.

Pornhub's account was first disabled three weeks ago, and a spokesperson for the company said that the ban was temporary because it's "happened many times in the past due to Instagram's overly cautious censoring of the adult industry."

Regardless, according to Instagram, the decision remains final.

Indy100 reached out to Meta and Pornhub for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.