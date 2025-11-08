Who’s nominated for the 2026 Grammys? The complete list

It’s that time of year again: the Grammys are back, and the 2026 nominees are finally here.
Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar are dominating the field with seven and nine nods, respectively, while Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Bad Bunny also make the cut.
This year’s awards are shaping up to be historic: for the first time, K-Pop has made its way into the Song of the Year category.
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on 1 February 2026, at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena, celebrating music released between 31 August 2024 and 30 August 2025.
Here’s the full list of nominees across every category, from pop and rock to jazz, classical, and everything in between.
Getty Images
Album of the Year
- Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny
- Swag – Justin Bieber
- Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
- Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- Mayhem – Lady Gaga
- GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- Mutt – Leon Thomas
- Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
Record of the Year
- DtMF — Bad Bunny
- Manchild — Sabrina Carpenter
- Anxiety — Doechii
- Wildflower — Billie Eilish
- Abracadabra — Lady Gaga
- Luther — Kendrick Lamar with SZA
- The Subway — Chappell Roan
- Apt — Rose and Bruno Mars
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean
- Katseye
- The Marías
- Addison Rae
- sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Song of the Year
- 'Abracadabra' — Lady Gaga
- 'Anxiety' — Doechii
- 'Apt' — Rosé and Bruno Mars
- 'DtMF' — Bad Bunny
- 'Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters]' – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
- 'Luther' — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- 'Manchild' — Sabrina Carpenter
- 'Wildflower' — Billie Eilish
Producer of the Year, Non—Classical
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non—Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Laura Veltz
Best Country Song
- 'Bitin’ List' — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
- 'Good News' — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- 'I Never Lie' — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
- 'Somewhere Over Laredo' — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
- 'A Song to Sing' — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)
Best Traditional Country Album
- Dollar a Day — Charlie Crockett
- American Romance — Lukas Nelson
- Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson
- Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price
- Ain’t In It for my Health — Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Patterns — Kelsea Ballerini
- Snipe Hunter — Tyler Childers
- Evangeline vs. the Machine — Eric Church
- Beautifully Broken — Jelly Roll
- Postcards from Texas — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- 'A Song to Sing' — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
- 'Trailblazer' — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
- 'Love Me Like You Used to Do' — Margo Price & Tyler Childers
- 'Amen' — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
- 'Honky Tonk Hall of Fame' — George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance
- Nose on the Grindstone' – Tyler Childers
- 'Good News' – Shaboozey
- 'Bad as I Used to Be' [From F1 The Movie]
- 'I Never Lie' – Zach Top
- 'Somewhere Over Laredo' – Lainey Wilson
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- 'Proud of Me' — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
- 'Wholeheartedly' — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
- 'Luther' — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- 'WeMaj' — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
- 'Somebody Loves Me' — Partynextdoor & Drake
Best R&B Album
- Beloved — Giveon
- Why Not More? — Coco Jones
- The Crown — Ledisi
- Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
- Mur — Leon Thomas
Best R&B Performance
- 'Yukon' — Justin Bieber
- 'It Depends' — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
- 'Folded' — Kehlani
- 'Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)' — Leon Thomas
- 'Heart of a Woman' — Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- 'Here We Are' — Durand Bernarr
- 'Uptown' — Lalah Hathaway
- 'Love You Too' — Ledisi
- 'Crybaby' — SZA
- 'Vibes Don’t Lie' — Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
- 'Folded' — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
- 'Heart of a Woman' — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
- 'It Depends' — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown FeaturingBryson Tiller)
- 'Overqualified' — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
- 'Yes It Is' — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Bloom — Durand Bernarr
- Adjust Brightness — Bilal
- Love on Digital — Destin Conrad
- Access All Areas — Flo
- Come as You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best Rap Performance
- 'Outside' — Cardi B
- 'Chains & Whips' — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar &Pharrell Williams
- 'Anxiety' — Doechii
- 'TV Off' — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
- 'Darling, I' — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Rap Song
- 'Anxiety' — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
- 'The Birds Don’t Sing' — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)
- 'Sticky' — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
- 'TGIF' — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)
- 'TV Off' —Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Best Rap Album
- Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- Glorious – GloRilla
- God Does Like Ugly – JID
- GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator
Best Alternative Music Album
- Sable, Fable – Bon Iver
- Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
- Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator
- Moisturizer – Wet Leg
- Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Performance
- 'Everything Is Peaceful Love' — Bon Iver
- 'Alone' — The Cure
- 'Seein’ Stars' —Turnstile
- 'Mangetout' — Wet Leg
- 'Parachute' — Hayley Williams
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Wintersongs — Laila Biali
- The Gift of Love — Jennifer Hudson
- Who Believes in Angels? — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
- Harlequin — Lady Gaga
- A Matter of Time — Laufey
- The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand
Best Rock Album
- Private Music – Deftones
- I Quit – Haim
- From Zero – Linkin Park
- Never Enough – Turnstile
- Idols – Yungblud
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- 'Defying Gravity' – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
- 'Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters]' – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
- 'Gabriela' – Katseye
- APT.' – Rosé, Bruno Mars
- '30 for 30' – SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Solo Performance
- 'Daisies' — Justin Bieber
- Manchild' — Sabrina Carpenter
- 'Disease' — Lady Gaga
- 'The Subway' — Chappell Roan
- 'Messy' — Lola Young
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Swag — Justin Bieber
- Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
- Something Beautiful — Miley Cyrus
- Mayhem — Lady Gaga
- I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Part 2 — Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- 'No Cap' — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
- 'Victory Lap' — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
- 'Space Invader' — Kaytranada
- 'Voltage' — Skrillex
- 'End of Summer' — Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording
- 'Bluest Flame' – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
- 'Abracadabra' — Lady Gaga
- 'Midnight Sun' – Zara Larsson
- 'Just Keep Watching' (From F1 The Movie)
- 'Illegal' – PinkPantheress
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Eusexua — FKA Twigs
- Ten Days — Fred Again
- Fancy That — PinkPantheress
- Inhale / Exhale — Rüfüs Du Sol
- F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 — Skrillex
Best Remixed Recording
- 'Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)' — Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
- 'Don’t Forget About Us' — Kaytranada, remixer (Mariah Carey & Kaytranada)
- 'A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix' — Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
- 'Galvanize' — Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
- 'Golden – David Guetta REM/X' — David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, AudreyNuna, Rei Ami)
Best Rock Performance
- 'U Should Not Be Doing That' — Amyl and the Sniffers
- 'The Emptiness Machine' — Linkin Park
- 'Never Enough' — Turnstile
- 'Mirtazapine' — Hayley Williams
- 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning' — Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Best Metal Performance
- 'Night Terror' — Dream Theater
- 'Lachryma' — Ghost
- 'Emergence' — Sleep Token
- 'Soft Spine' — Spiritbox
- 'Birds' — Turnstile
Best Rock Song
- 'As Alive as You Need Me to Be' — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
- 'Caramel' — Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
- 'Glum' — Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
- 'Never Enough' — Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- 'Zombie' — Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that — Queen Sheba
- Black Shaman — Marc Marcel
- Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton
- Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
- Words for Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Performance
- 'Noble Rise' — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield
- 'Windows – Live' — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
- 'Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True' — Samara Joy
- 'Four' — Michael Mayo
- 'All Stars Lead to You – Live' — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
- We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell
- Portrait — Samara Joy
- Fly — Michael Mayo
- Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Trilogy 3 (Live) — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
- Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore
- Belonging — Branford Marsalis Quartet
- Spirit Fall — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade
- Fasten Up — Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Orchestrator Emulator — The 8-Bit Big Band
- Without Further Ado, Vol 1 — Christian McBride Big Band
- Lumen — Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band
- Basie Rocks! — Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra
- Lights on a Satellite — Sun Ra Arkestra
- Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores — Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring the Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
- La Fleur de Cayenne — Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band
- The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico — Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa
- Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley — Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole — Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro
- Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard — Miguel Zenón Quartet
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Honey From a Winter Stone — Ambrose Akinmusire
- Keys to the City Volume One — Robert Glasper
- Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau
- Live-Action — Nate Smith
- Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Brightside — ARKAI
- Ones & Twos — Gerald Clayton
- BEATrio — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez
- Just Us — Bob James & Dave Koz
- Shayan — Charu Suri
Best Musical Theater Album
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Death Becomes Her
- Gypsy
- Just in Time
- Maybe Happy Ending
Best American Roots Performance
- 'Lonely Avenue' — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman
- 'Ancient Light' — I’m With Her
- 'Crimson and Clay' — Jason Isbell
- 'Richmond on the James' — Alison Krauss & Union Station
- 'Beautiful Strangers' — Mavis Staples
Best Americana Performance
- 'Boom' — Sierra Hull
- 'Poison in My Well' — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter
- 'Godspeed' — Mavis Staples
- 'That’s Gonna Leave a Mark' — Molly Tuttle
- 'Horses' — Jesse Welles
Best American Roots Song
- 'Ancient Light' — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins (I’m With Her)
- 'Big Money' — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan (Jon Batiste)
- 'Foxes in the Snow' — Jason Isbell (Jason Isbell)
- 'Middle' — Jesse Welles (Jesse Welles)
- 'Spitfire' — Sierra Hull (Sierra Hull)
Best Americana Album
- Big Money — Jon Batiste
- Bloom — Larkin Poe
- Last Leaf on the Tree — Willie Nelson
- So Long Little Miss Sunshine — Molly Tuttle
- Middle — Jesse Welles
Best Bluegrass Album
- Carter & Cleveland — Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter
- A Tip Toe High Wire — Sierra Hull
- Arcadia — Alison Krauss & Union Station
- Outrun — The Steeldrivers
- Highway Prayers — Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Ain’t Done With the Blues — Buddy Guy
- Room on the Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
- One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur
- Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite
- Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa
- Paper Doll — Samantha Fish
- A Tribute to LJK — Eric Gales
- Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph
- Family — Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
- What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
- Crown of Roses — Patty Griffin
- Wild and Clear and Blue — I’m With Her
- Foxes in the Snow — Jason Isbell
- Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) — Jesse Welles
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Live at Vaughan’s — Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet
- For Fat Man — Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Church of New Orleans — Kyle Roussel
- Second Line Sunday — Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band
- A Tribute to the King of Zydeco — Various Artists
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- 'Do It Again' — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
- 'Church' — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters
- 'Still (Live)' — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell DemetriusWilson, songwriters
- 'Amen' — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- 'I Know a Name' — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters
- 'Your Way’s Better' — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters
- 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, songwriters
- 'Headphones' — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, songwriters
- 'Amazing' — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
- Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
- Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett
- Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Child of God II — Forrest Frank
- Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed
- King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake
- Reconstruction — Lecrae
- Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
- I Will Not Be Moved (Live) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
- Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band
- Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs
- Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River
- Back To My Roots — Candi Staton
Best Latin Pop Album
- Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro
- Bogotá (Deluxe) — Andrés Cepeda
- Tropicoqueta — Karol G
- Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade
- ¿Y ahora qué? — Alejandro Sanz
Best Música Urbana Album
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny
- Mixteip — J Balvin
- FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado — Feid
- NAIKI — Nicki Nicole
- EUB DELUXE — Trueno
- SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) — Yandel
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados
- ASTROPICAL — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
- PAPOTA — CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
- ALGORHYTHM — Los Wizzards
- Novela — Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- MALA MÍA — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
- Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera
- Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara
- Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León
- Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- Raíces — Gloria Estefan
- Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche
- Bingo — Alain Pérez
- Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa
Best Global Music Performance
- EoO — Bad Bunny
- Cantando en el Camino — Ciro Hurtado
- JERUSALEMA — Angélique Kidjo
- Inmigrante Y Que? — Yeisy Rojas
- Shrini’s Dream (Live) — Shakti
- Daybreak — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Best African Music Performance
- 'Love' — Burna Boy
- 'With You' — Davido Featuring Omah Lay
- 'Hope & Love' — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
- 'Gimme Dat' — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
- 'Push 2 Start' — Tyla
Best Global Music Album
- Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia
- No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy
- Éclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour
- Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti
- Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
- Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia
Best Reggae Album
- Treasure Self Love — Lila Iké
- Heart & Soul — Vybz Kartel
- BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi
- From Within — Mortimer
- No Place Like Home — Jesse Royal
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
- Kuruvinda — Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- According To The Moon — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet
- Into The Forest — Jahnavi Harrison
- Nomadica — Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality
- The Colors In My Mind — Chris Redding
Best Children’s Music Album
- Ageless: 100 Years Young — Joanie Leeds & Joya
- Buddy’s Magic Tree House — Mega Ran
- Harmony — FYÜTCH & Aura V
- Herstory — Flor Bromley
- The Music of Tori and the Muses — Tori Amos
Best Comedy Album
- Drop Dead Years — Bill Burr
- PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
- Single Lady — Ali Wong
- What Had Happened Was… — Jamie Foxx
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
- Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story — Kathy Garver
- Into the Uncut Grass — Trevor Noah
- Lovely One: A Memoir — Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama
- You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli — Fab Morvan
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- How to Train Your Dragon — John Powell, composer
- Severance: Season 2 — Theodore Shapiro, composer
- Sinners — Ludwig Göransson, composer
- Wicked — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
- The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires — Pinar Toprak, composer
- Helldivers 2 — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — Gordy Haab, composer
- Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate’s Fortune — Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers
- Sword of the Sea — Austin Wintory, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- 'As Alive as You Need Me to Be' [From Tron: Ares] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
- 'Golden' [From KPop Demon Hunters] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)
- 'I Lied to You' [From Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)
- 'Never Too Late' [From Elton John: Never Too Late] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
- 'Pale, Pale Moon' [From Sinners] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
- 'Sinners' [From Sinners] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Best Music Video
- 'Young Lion' — Sade; Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers
- 'Manchild' — Sabrina Carpenter; Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
- 'So Be It' — Clipse; Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video
- 'Anxiety' — Doechii; James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers
- 'Love' — OK Go; Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer
Best Music Film
- Devo — Devo; Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers
- Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Raye; Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers
- Relentless — Diane Warren; Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers
- Music by John Williams — John Williams; Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers
- Piece by Piece — Pharrell Williams; Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers
Best Recording Package
- And The Adjacent Possible — Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)
- Balloonerism — Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)
- Danse Macabre: De Luxe — Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)
- Loud Is As — Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)
- Sequoia — Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
- The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) — Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)
- Tracks II: The Lost Albums — Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)
Best Album Cover
- Chromakopia — Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)
- The Crux — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
- Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
- Glory — Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
- Moisturizer — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)
Best Album Notes
- Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)
- After the Last Sky — Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)
- Árabe — Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)
- The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 — Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)
- A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
- Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings — Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)
Best Historical Album
- Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) — Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
- The Making Of Five Leaves Left — Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth & John Wood, mastering engineers (Nick Drake)
- Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39) — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos — Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Doc Pomus)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- All Things Light — Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman & Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)
- Arcadia — Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)
- For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) — Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)
- That Wasn’t A Dream — Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)
- Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 — Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)
- Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District — Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Standard Stoppages — Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
- Yule — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)
Producer of the Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Sergei Kvitko
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
Best Immersive Audio Album
- All American F**boy* — Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)
- Immersed — Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)
- An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla (Live) — Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)
- Tearjerkers — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)
- Yule — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediæval)
Best Instrumental Composition
- 'First Snow' — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)
- 'Live Life This Day: Movement I' — Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)
- 'Lord, That’s A Long Way' — Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)
- 'Opening' — Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)
- 'Train To Emerald City' — John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)
- 'Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down' — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A cappella
- 'Be Okay' — Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)
- 'A Child Is Born' — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)
- 'Fight On' — Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)
- 'Super Mario Praise Break' — Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- 'Big Fish' — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring säje)
- 'How Did She Look?' — Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
- 'Keep An Eye On Summer' — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
- 'Something In The Water (Acoustic-Ish)' — Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)
- 'What A Wonderful World' — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
Best Orchestral Performance
- Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
- Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)
- Still & Bonds — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
- Heggie: Intelligence — Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)
- Huang Ruo: An American Soldier — Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
- Kouyoumdjian: Adoration — Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
- O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh & John Molloy; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)
- Tesori: Grounded — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)
Best Choral Performance
- Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)
- Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved — Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- Lang: Poor Hymnal — Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)
- Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorusmaster (Los Angeles Philharmonic & Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- Requiem Of Light — Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound
- La Mer – French Piano Trios — Neave Trio
- Lullabies For The Brokenhearted — Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon
- Slavic Sessions — Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski
- Standard Stoppages — Third Coast Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’ — Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
- Hope Orchestrated — Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)
- Inheritances — Adam Tendler
- Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor — Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)
- Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos — Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works — Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Alike – My Mother’s Dream — Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)
- Black Pierrot — Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist
- In This Short Life — Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist
- Kurtág: Kafka Fragments — Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist
- Schubert Beatles — Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)
- Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano — Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
- Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers
- The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II — Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer
- Ortiz: Yanga — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
- Seven Seasons — Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
- Tombeaux — Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Cerrone: Don’t Look Down — Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)
- Dennehy: Land Of Winter — Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)
- León: Raíces (Origins) — Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Okpebholo: Songs In Flight — Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)
- Ortiz: Dzonot — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
You should also read...
- Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus had a wholesome 'full circle moment' - and the internet can't handle it
- The blunt message Grammy winners see when their speech is too long
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.