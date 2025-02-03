The blunt message Grammy winners see when their speech is too long

The 2025 Grammys highlighted some of the best music from the last 12 months, and as the likes of Chappell Roan, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga all took to the stage to accept their awards, they highlighted some important topics through their words.

Lady Gaga dedicated her award to the transgender people facing "erasure" by Donald Trump's executive order which only recognises two genders, Beyoncé thanked the firefighters who helped save people's lives during the LA fires, and Chappell Roan pleaded with labels to treat up-and-coming artists better as she accepted the award for Best New Artist.

Of course, everyone gave their usual thank you's to their families, friends, teams, pets, and pretty much everyone else who had helped them get to this point.

But what happens when speeches run for too long?

While at the Oscars, actors are ushered off the stage by the sound of classical music, gently reminding them they don't have all evening - while the Grammys takes a far more direct approach.

Getty

In a resurfaced clip from when Victoria Monet won Best New Artist, she can be seen giving her speech on the stage, while a giant sign flashes at her from the other side of the room.

"I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I just want you to look at this as an example", she says, sobbing.

"This award was a 15-year pursuit."

However, despite the touching nature of her speech, the awards show quickly decided it needed to move on.

TikTok

"Please stop", a giant red and yellow sign reads at the back of the audience.

Monet was then forced to quickly wrap up her thanks and make way for the next award.

That's one way of being blunt about it.

