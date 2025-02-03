Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus shared a wholesome moment at the Grammys and the internet can't get enough.

The biggest night in music is done and dusted for another year, and while there were some questionable outfit choices – or lack of, ahem, Bianca Censori– the 2025 Grammy Awards had its fair share of heartwarming moments.

Attention online was turned to Sabrina Carpenter reuniting with Miley Cyrus sharing the "cutest full circle moment ever".

The post, which's been viewed over four million times on X, featured a side-by-side image: one showing aspiring singer Sabrina at just 10 years old and the other capturing her at the Grammys on Sunday (2 February), now 25.

The nostalgic photo had fans "tearing up," with another writing: "From Disney channel stars to GRAMMY winners!"

Even the official Amazon Music account chimed in on the action, adding: "We are literally sobbing help this is adorable."

Carpenter has previously opened up about her experience first meeting her idol.

During an interview with MTV UK, she said: "When I was ten years [old] it was Miley Cyrus. I was wearing a fedora when I met her and I regret it entirely. She had a cold but she was super sweet to me when I met her and I’ll never forget that."

Fast-forward to the 2025 Grammys, and Carpenter had a meme-defining moment of her own as she was spotted taking a cheeky swig out of a hipflask matching her stunning gold dress.

Not to mention, her theatric performance was flooded with praise with many fans comparing her to the modern-day Marilyn Monroe.

Elsewhere, Bianca Censori's 'nude' Grammys outfit has proven to be the biggest talking point from the event. Check out all the funniest Grammys memes and biggest viral moments here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.