M&Ms just got a rebrand and people are furious that they made the green one less sexy

When a brand decides to rebrand it can go one of two ways: it slips under the radar with no one thinking twice, or all hell breaks loose on social media.
For M&Ms, the latter option became their reality after the CEO of Mars Wrigley announced that they would be making the beloved chocolate characters more "current" and "representative of our consumer."
While a shift to a more inclusive look is almost always a positive, in today's woke culture many brands have missed the point entirely and instead run with an idea no one asked for in the first place.
M&Ms new look features the makeover of six M&M characters, particularly with a swap of shoes.
The brand new footwear is "a subtle cue, but it's a cue people really pick up on," Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America told CNN.
He also noted that the company receives a lot of feedback based on the characters' shoes.
M&M's redesigns its characters' looks and personalities to be \u2018representative of today's society.\u2019pic.twitter.com/M8vdp3Ygnp— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1642789801
The male characters for the most part have minimal changes with Red and Yellow's shoes now having laces, Blue's remaining nearly identical, and Orange's shoelaces no longer being untied.
The updates to the female characters on the other hand have sent the internet fuming: specifically, the erasure of Green's classic go-go boots for a pair of sneaks.
Although the Brown M&M now has shorter heels than she previously wore, taking away the Green M&M's flirty boots has hilariously resulted in many calling for justice and defending the M&M's right to remain as she is.
See for yourself:
Pour one out for slutty green M&M we'll miss u hohttps://twitter.com/DynamoSuperX/status/1484262426669465605\u00a0\u2026— Merry Kish (@Merry Kish) 1642723255
Making the green M&M less hot is what will finally drive me to the intellectual dark webhttps://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1484123539888386053\u00a0\u2026— Gabriella Paiella (@Gabriella Paiella) 1642695804
JUST HEARD THAT THEY ARE REDESIGNING THE M&M MASCOTS\n\nTHEIR CONSISTENCY WAS THE LAST THING IN MY LIFE THAT FELT STABLE\n\nWILL BE TAKING A BREAK FROM THE INTERNET TO EMOTIONALLY PROCESS— Saltydkdan (@Saltydkdan) 1642719763
why did they reverse yassify the green m&m \u2026pic.twitter.com/AnOBpXsTqM— matt (@matt) 1642714845
iiiii actually propose that we take green m&m\u2019s redesign in a completely new directionpic.twitter.com/cq5xqcXENj— KimberlyColors (@KimberlyColors) 1642725581
they told green m&m she couldn't go to euphoria high school anymorepic.twitter.com/IOVqGVZmlC— alex (@alex) 1642716725
Instead of making the Green M&M less sexy, they should\u2019ve made them ALL sluttierhttps://twitter.com/thehill/status/1484178175059894275\u00a0\u2026— Neil Bad Bitch Harris (@Neil Bad Bitch Harris) 1642700251