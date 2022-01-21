M&Ms just got a rebrand and people are furious that they made the green one less sexy

When a brand decides to rebrand it can go one of two ways: it slips under the radar with no one thinking twice, or all hell breaks loose on social media.

For M&Ms, the latter option became their reality after the CEO of Mars Wrigley announced that they would be making the beloved chocolate characters more "current" and "representative of our consumer."

While a shift to a more inclusive look is almost always a positive, in today's woke culture many brands have missed the point entirely and instead run with an idea no one asked for in the first place.

M&Ms new look features the makeover of six M&M characters, particularly with a swap of shoes.

The brand new footwear is "a subtle cue, but it's a cue people really pick up on," Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America told CNN.

He also noted that the company receives a lot of feedback based on the characters' shoes.

The male characters for the most part have minimal changes with Red and Yellow's shoes now having laces, Blue's remaining nearly identical, and Orange's shoelaces no longer being untied.

The updates to the female characters on the other hand have sent the internet fuming: specifically, the erasure of Green's classic go-go boots for a pair of sneaks.

Although the Brown M&M now has shorter heels than she previously wore, taking away the Green M&M's flirty boots has hilariously resulted in many calling for justice and defending the M&M's right to remain as she is.

See for yourself: