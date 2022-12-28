Greta Thunberg has delivered a mic-drop response to controversial internet personality Andrew Tate after he taunted her online.

It comes as Twitter welcomed back to the platform following his 2017 ban for violating its terms of service with his controversial comments.

He has since taken a hit against 19-year-old Thunberg, writing: "Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start.

"Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

The former kickboxer's tweet was accompanied by an antagonising photo filling up his Bugatti.

He later followed up with an edited montage of Thunberg's speech at the United Nations, where she blasted world leaders, saying: "This is all wrong, I shouldn’t be up here."

The snippet features Tate laughing, driving his supercars and boarding private jets.

Well now, the environmental activist has hit back at Tate with a hilarious shutdown.

She penned: "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com" [sic].

Inevitably, her response left Twitter in hysterics, with thousands of responses, retweets and likes.

"This is the kind of reply that will now follow you around forever," one person wrote, while another joked: "Thunberg here lowering the global temperature by absolutely icing Tate."

A third passionate user wrote: "Imagine being so needy for attention you find the need to attack a young girl on social media because she believes in a better world. Then imagine that young girl just owning you for the world to see. @Cobratate the world needs more @GretaThunberg & less whatever the f*** you do."

Journalist Owen Jones added: "Andrew Tate will now be forever known as "that guy who got absolutely wrecked by Greta Thunberg on Twitter" and nothing else."

