The Grimace shake trend has now crossed over into video games

The Grimace Shake has taken over TikTok, and now it’s taking over the world of video games too.

In case you missed it, the bizarre trend revolves around a limited-edition purple milkshake which was released to celebrate the 52nd birthday of the McDonald’s character.

It quickly became the strangest meme on TikTok, which sees users drink it, then pretend to be dead after consuming it.

It’s all very weird, and McDonald's workers are seemingly over it completely – but it’s made an impression across pop culture.

Now, the gaming world is waking up to it too and it’s even reached the Skyrim community.

The action role-playing video game has been popular for more than a decade, and now it’s received a new mod which adds the Grimace shake into its fantasy setting.

Drinking Grimace Shake In Skyrim! www.youtube.com

The Grimace Mead mod was uploaded by user MissleMann and can be bought in-game from Belethor’s General Goods in Whiterun.

Its description reads: “Go and purchase the one-of-a-kind mead Belethor made to celebrate his good friend’s birthday. He only has one, just for you! So make sure to enjoy it! Happy Birthday Grimace!”

While there’s not much in terms of description, there’s a playthrough available to watch on YouTube which offers a flavour of what to expect.

There’s definitely a lot more purple for players to take in after consuming the Grimace Meal, while the drink also causes a number of side-effects after being consumed.

Who knows where the Grimace Shake will turn up next.

