A man who got married in jeans and a t-shirt has been roasted on TikTok.

In a clip posted by the bride’s friend that has over two million views, the man can be seen at the altar in grey skinny jeans and Palm Angels t-shirt next to his wife-to-be, who wore a stunning white gown.

The beginning of the clip shows the two Doncaster 16-year-olds, Violet and Catherine, on a fairground ride along with the on-screen text: “My best friend a couple of months ago telling me she ain’t gunna fall in love”.

The video then cuts to show several pictures from her pal's wedding day just months later.

Since it was posted four days ago, the clip has stoked up quite a bit of controversy in the comment section.



“You’ve seen the photos, she’s stunning and uh, he’s there,” one user quipped.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another commenter wrote: “When you’re getting married at 4 but lads night down the pub is at 6.”

“That is sad look how beautiful she looks he couldn't even be bothered changing from the night before,” another said.

Some saw it as a potential red flag and indicator for how the marriage will turn out.

“This is a red flag about how much effort he's gonna put in this relationship. This is disrespectful and she just settle for that... sad,” one commenter wrote.

“Love the effort he’s putting in,” another said.

Most of all, people just had questions.

“Did he not know he was getting married?” one comment with 42,000 likes reads.

Another asked: “Is the guy filling in for a mate?”

“There's just too many questions that come with this video,” another remarked.

Responding to the backlash, Violet stepped in to defend her friend.

She commented: “For god sake stop she’s married & very happy. She’s not bothered wat way he dressed she’s married & that’s all that matters [sic]”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.