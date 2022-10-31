A man ended up with way more than he bargained for after securing a cheap second-hand deal on a piece of furniture.

TikTok user @blocheadkg was left horrified after discovering his new addition was riddled with cockroaches. "This why you don’t buy used furniture from Facebook Marketplace. House could have been full of roaches. Trash you go. [sic]" he wrote as the caption.

The viral clip showed the man slam the stool down onto the floor – forcing it to rain roaches.

"THIS IS WHY YOU DNT BUY USED FURNITURE [sic]," he reiterated as the text overlay.

The footage racked up tens of thousands of comments from grossed-out users, with one saying: "This was my sign because I was definitely about to buy something off of offer up."

"No really, please guys beware," another urged, "We did this and it was nearly impossible to get rid of them. I still have dreams about them sometimes too."

"Jesus in heaven! Thank you! I saw this right before I went to get some used furniture," a third said.



Meanwhile, another noted, "Imagine going this in front of the person you’re buying from."

In other news, the pesky bugs served a great purpose earlier this year, when one zoo allowed people to name a roach after their ex. For a small donation of £5 ($6), Dartmoor Zoo in Devon offered the petty form of revenge.

On the zoo’s website, a spokesperson said at the time: “If you have bitterness in your heart or unresolved anger towards an ex, a boss, or whoever has been a thorn in your side, this is the perfect opportunity to channel those feelings and get rid of any negative energy!

“All proceeds will help our charity continue the amazing care we provide to our animals, whilst supporting our vital conservation efforts.”

