Following the latest US school shooting, it appears that Republicans already know what to do about school shootings.

The attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left at least 19 children, and two adults, dead. Now, US citizens are demanding action, with calls echoed by President Joe Biden who referenced gun control laws in a speech to the nation in the wake of the shooting.

“I am sick and tired. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.” said a despondent Biden.

While the US looks to the future to demand change, a tweet from the past offers a solution.

Nathan W. Gabbard, an attorney in Los Angeles, summed up the bleak situation well back in 2018, reckoning that Republican lawmakers already know exactly what to do to 'solve' the issue of school shootings.



He used the analogy of abortion laws in America, which is a divisive topic in the country already, in relation to school shootings by proposing a simple name change.

His single tweet quickly went viral.

Nathan's thought provoked some passionate responses.









