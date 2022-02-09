A fitness influencer has taken to TikTok after a woman she branded a "Karen" snatched away her dumbbells in the gym.

TikTok user Kylen Suttner (@fitbykylen) was innocently filming her bicep curl workout routine while sitting on the bench. "I am officially over public gyms," she writes in the overlay text, adding the hashtags #gymkaren and #karensoftiktok.

Just as she briefly places the weights down, another gymgoer emerges off-camera and grabs one away.



"Oh, sorry. I was using that," Suttner says in the viral clip that has now reached over 6.5 million views.

"I've been waiting for these for a really long time," the person responds. "You've had them forever."

The TikToker keeps her cool and politely tells the woman that she's nearly done and only has a few more left.

"You've had them long enough," the stranger abruptly responds before a stunned Kylen says, "ok."

The audacity of the gym thief made fellow TikTokers spiral. Many of which praised Kaylen for remaining calm, "How did you not lose it" one quizzed, while another candidly added: "I don't know if I'm nice enough to be caught in this situation."

"That would've been the day I got arrested," a third joked. Another said they would have caused "the biggest scene."

Some were convinced it had to be a joke – others, however, shared their own gym experiences.



"A guy literally tried taking it out of my hand mid-set. Because he 'couldn't' use the silver ones," recalled one TikToker.



Another added: "I literally had a guy do the same thing with my bench I was using."

