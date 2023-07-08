World's most dangerous plant under lock and key in the UK

One of the world's most poisonous plants has entered the UK and has been put in a glass cage to protect the public.

The Gymie-Gympie plant (also known as Dendrocnide moroides) originates from Australia, with one recently going on display in Alnwick Garden, Northumberland. The plant was first discovered in 1866 when a road surveyor’s horse was stung and died within hours.

It's reportedly got a sting so powerful that it feels like you're being electrocuted and set on fire "at the same time."

"Sitting proudly in a glass cage, under strict lock and key, we are taking all precautions necessary to keep our gardeners safe," the website explains. "Situated next to Cannabis, Ricin, Henbane and hundreds of narcotic and poisonous plants all with the aim of educating and entertaining."

The Alnwick Garden

John Knox, lead tour guide at the Poison Garden, said: "The plant usually flowers and produces its fruits when it is less than three metres tall, and it could reach up to 10m in height. The stem, branches, petioles, leaves, and fruits are all covered in the stinging hairs and not to be touched."



He added: "The tiny brittle hairs, known as trichomes, are loaded with toxins over the entire plant and if touched, stay in the skin for up to a year. And release the toxin cocktail into the body during triggering events such as touching the affected area, contact with water, or temperature changes."

Last year, one Brit decided to grow the plant himself to create awareness.

He said at the time: "I don't want to come over as a loon. I'm doing it very safely. Some botanic gardens have these plants as interesting specimens."

