Gypsy Rose Blanchard returns to social media to announce the gender of her baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker have turned to TikTok to announce the gender of their baby.

In a clip that's racked up 10.5 million views in 24 hours, Gypsy said: "Sweetie, I’m your mom," before Ken added: "I'm your dad." "And you are a girl," the couple said in unison.

The clip also featured a snap of the pair standing beside a gender reveal balloon.

Gypsy also took to the caption with a poignant message: "The moment y’all have been waiting for... It's a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbours and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya’ll for your love and support!"

The clip was flooded with fellow TikTokers sending congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Having a girl is gonna be so healing for Gypsy, I'm so happy for her."

Another added: "Gypsy is in her healing era, ahhhh crying seeing this."

@gypsyblanchard.tiktok The moment y’all have been waiting for... It's a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya’ll for your love and support! 💕🎀✨ #GenderReveal #GypsyGenderReveal #GypsyPregnancyJourney #BabyGirl

It comes after Gypsy removed over half of her posts on social media, with some speculating it was off the back of photos of her mother's murder scene being leaked.



Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nicholas is serving a life sentence for the murder, while Gypsy was handed 10-years for second-degree murder but was released from prison after serving seven years.

Following Gypsy's release at the end of last year, she joined social media where she gathered millions of followers and her own TV series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

