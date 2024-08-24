Hailey and Justin Bieber flooded with congratulatory messages after welcoming baby boy

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced the arrival of their baby boy on Saturday (24 August) with a wholesome Instagram snap.

"Welcome home," Bieber wrote under the photo of their newborn baby boy's foot, before announcing his name as Jack Blues Bieber.

The post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans across the world.

Kylie Jenner wrote, "I can't handle this little foot JACK BLUES," while her sister Khloe Kardashian added: "Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much."

American filmmaker and director Alfredo Flores penned: "Congratulations!!! I’m sooooooooooo excited!!! love y’all down."

Meanwhile, fashion designer Donatella Versace simply wrote: "Congratulations beauties!!!"

The pair announced the pregnancy back in May with a series of photos and videos of Hailey and her bump in a white lace dress. The couple previously got married in a low-key New York ceremony in 2018.

Speaking to W Magazine about her pregnancy, Hailey said she was able to keep her pregnancy news quiet as she "stayed small for a long time."

"I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff," she added.



Hailey admitted that she could have "probably hid it until the end," but chose to go public as she "didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly."

"I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life," she told the outlet.

