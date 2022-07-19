We don't have to tell you how hot it has been in the last two days.
It has been very hot. Red weather warning alert hot. Temperatures expected to reach 42C in some parts of the country hot. Buckled railways hot.
Very. Very. Hot.
As a result, people have struggled to sleep in their dry warm homes and even putting fans on or opening windows didn't appear to settle the nation, who instead spent the night on social media moaning about how hot they were.
So here's some relief from the weather in the form of memes people posted overnight:
\u201cMe watching the 7 moths dance around my room because it\u2019s too hot to sleep #cantsleep\u201d— \u2728Holly\u2728 (@\u2728Holly\u2728) 1658197491
\u201cthe fact that #cantsleep is trending and it\u2019s supposed to be even hotter tomorrow\u201d— Sam (@Sam) 1658202063
\u201cMe in my room at 4 am trying to figure out why my fan is blowing out warm air #cantsleep\u201d— \u2728Holly\u2728 (@\u2728Holly\u2728) 1658200337
\u201cMe every 10 seconds #cantsleep\u201d— iris \u27ed\u27ec \u2077 (@iris \u27ed\u27ec \u2077) 1658200120
\u201cso the whole of the uk is pulling an all nighter bc of this heat then? #cantsleep\u201d— toby (@toby) 1658200344
\u201c#cantsleep too hot. Tempted to do a Homer Simpson right now.\u201d— Dino Groshell \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@Dino Groshell \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1658198760
\u201cI don't actually think anyone in the UK is asleep right now. #cantsleep\u201d— cam (@cam) 1658201614
\u201cAnyone else looking like this or is it just me #cantsleep #puddlelife\u201d— Paulline d \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f (@Paulline d \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f) 1658202019
\u201cNeeding a drink every 5 minutes bc the heat is evapourating the life out of me \n\n#cantsleep\u201d— Maulice\ud83c\udf88 (@Maulice\ud83c\udf88) 1658200866
\u201cWhen the whole of the uk have insomnia because of the heat #cantsleep\u201d— Jaidaaa\ud83d\ude34\ud83d\udd95 (@Jaidaaa\ud83d\ude34\ud83d\udd95) 1658204110
Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change, the BBC reports.
The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began, and temperatures will keep rising unless governments intervene.
We've rounded up some tips to mitigate against the worst impacts of the heat but they only go so far.
Let's hope it cools down in the next few days.
