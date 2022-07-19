We don't have to tell you how hot it has been in the last two days.

It has been very hot. Red weather warning alert hot. Temperatures expected to reach 42C in some parts of the country hot. Buckled railways hot.

Very. Very. Hot.

As a result, people have struggled to sleep in their dry warm homes and even putting fans on or opening windows didn't appear to settle the nation, who instead spent the night on social media moaning about how hot they were.

So here's some relief from the weather in the form of memes people posted overnight:





Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change, the BBC reports.



The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began, and temperatures will keep rising unless governments intervene.

We've rounded up some tips to mitigate against the worst impacts of the heat but they only go so far.

Let's hope it cools down in the next few days.

