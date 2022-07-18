It’s hardly surprising that brands have realised tier lists are a great way to annoy the internet and get some good ol’ social media engagement, and as the UK tries to deal with an extreme heatwave on Monday and Tuesday this week, Deliveroo is the latest company to rile up Twitter.

Referencing the unprecedented weather conditions, the takeaway delivery firm decided to rank the best and worst sweet treats people rush to to cool down on a hot day.

Just four make its ‘god tier’ category – those being the Twister, Solero, Mars bar and the classic ’99 (with a Flake, of course).

Elsewhere on the list are Magnums and Calippos (both ‘top tier’); Fabs, Calippo shots, choc ices, lemonade lollies and rocket lollies (all of these were whacked in ‘mid tier’); and Oreos, Cornettos, a Viennetta and the Fruit Pastilles lolly (in ‘sorry, no’).

With so many of these being household names in their own right, their placement on a tier list was bound to leave some Twitter users frustrated.

Many were outraged over the placement of a Cornetto and the Fruit Pastilles lolly, in particular:

Others offered up their own suggestions of cool foods to include in the list, or simply reorganised the whole thing:

Though in a sign their opinion may have proven a bit too controversial, Deliveroo have since deleted their tweet with the tier list in it.

Maybe because things got a bit heated on what is already a very hot day for the UK…

