Streamer banned after recording himself receiving oral sex

Twitch streamer Heelmike has been banished from rival platform Kick for a single day after recording himself receiving oral sex.

The streaming platform Kick has caused quite the storm since its debut. It first made headlines in December when one of Twitch's longstanding streamers 'Trainwreck' announced his move to the alternate platform.

It has since been the centre of controversy with some users taking part in activities that go against guidelines elsewhere. From some having sex on stream to broadcast the Super Bowl – and now, receiving oral sex while live.

The crude footage showed Heelmike recording himself while a woman performed the sex act.

He took to social media following the act, admitting he was "over the top".

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"One day ban on Kick after averaging 15K views and honestly I got lost in the sauce and was over the top," he admitted. "I’ll be back with the energy, but not being disrespectful."

Streamer 'Trainwreck' laughed back: "To be fair, I shouldn’t have had to even have that talk with you."

"Influencers need to be silenced," another penned, while a third wrote: "If I break the rules at my job, I get fired. If a streamer breaks the rules at their job, they just can’t work for 1 day. Being a streamer is wild."

The ban didn't last long, however, after Heelmike announced his return on 24 February.

"SOOOOO WHO IS READY FOR TN?!? KICK STREAM GONNA BE LIT," he wrote with a devil emoji. "IL BE LIVE AROUND 10/1030PM EST."

In response, some people urged the streaming platform to "raise the bar".

"You deserve [the ban]. Stream on other platforms if you want to do porn. Not a f***ing gaming website," another added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.