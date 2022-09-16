Copies of this week's Hello! magazine are selling for at least £18.99 ($21.69) because of an awkwardly timed headline about Queen Elizabeth II.

Nobody can predict the news, so when Hello! magazine released its issue for the week of '12 September' last week, they had no idea the Queen would die.

On Monday, the front page of issue #1754 read, "A historic week for the Queen, back in business as Kate and William also prepare for a special day."

The cover insinuated the Queen was doing well and getting back to work. However, on Thursday 8 September she had died.

The cover was obviously printed well in advance of the Queen's death but that didn't stop people from joking online about it.

Copies of the issue are going for £18.99 ($21.69) up to £21.75 ($24.99) on eBay.

Many copies were pulled from shelves and this week's cover, for 19 September, features a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

We reached out to Hello! for comment.

