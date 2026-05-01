‘Hero’ award for lifeboat crew who rescued dog after sea fall

A lifeboat crew and coastguard personnel have received a Hero to Animals award from Peta after rescuing a dog called Sparkle from the sea.

Crew members from North Berwick RNLI and the coastguard rescued the weimaraner after she slipped off a harbour wall at Seacliff beach in East Lothian during February.

Sparkle fell four metres into the cold sea, and her owner David Hall went into the water to help her.

Sparkle the dog was rescued by North Berwick RNLI and Coastguard (David Hall/PA)

The 73-year-old told the RNLI that the waves at the entrance to the harbour were “crashing” while the swell rose in and out.

Mr Hall said: “I know all the rules about not going after an animal, but those rules don’t count… So [I] took my glasses off, my jacket off, [and] I went down the ladder.”

He was in the water up to his waist holding onto the ladder and onto Sparkle’s collar until help arrived.

During the incident, a second member of the public went into the water to help.

When rescuers arrived, they provided care and assistance to the people who had been in the water and Sparkle was recovered from the sea.

In recognition of their bravery, crew members from the North Berwick RNLI and coastguard were given the Hero to Animals award.

Peta’s senior vice president Mimi Bekhechi said: “Thanks to these rescuers’ heroic actions, what could have been a tragedy for Sparkle and her guardians had a happy ending.

“We hope their compassionate deed will inspire others to help animals in need.”

Jamie Humpage, station officer at North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team, said the team was “honoured”.

“We had over 100 callouts last year, but it’s rescues like this that stick in the mind,” Mr Humpage said.

Matthew Gibbons, volunteer helm at North Berwick Lifeboat Station, said it was “heartwarming” to see Sparkle and her owner reunited.

“We are glad that the incident ended in a positive outcome,” he said.