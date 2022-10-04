Ex-NFL player and Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker got torn apart by his son online over family values and staunchly denied claims that he paid his ex-girlfriend to get an abortion.

Walker, a devout anti-abortion advocate who has supported a national abortion ban, took to Twitter on Monday (3 October) to dispute the allegations, which he called a “flat-out lie,” following a report by the Daily Beast.

“This is another repugnant hatchet job from a democratic [sic] activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started,” the Georgia Bulldog Heisman Trophy winner said.

The woman in question, who requested that she remain anonymous, told the Daily Beast that she and Walker agreed to terminate the pregnancy.

She shared a $575 receipt from an abortion clinic and a signed personal check for $700 from Walker, and a “get well” card, allegedly signed by the former Dallas Cowboys player.

Walker’s sentiments were swiftly shredded by his 23-year-old son Christian, whom the politician shares with his ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman.

In a series of merciless tweets, Christian accused his father of lying about his family values after Walker was forced to share that he had fathered three other “secret” children with three different women.

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other people’s lives. How dare you,” he said in one tweet on Monday night.

In another tweet on Tuesday (4 October), Christian said that he kept quiet after it was revealed that his father had many “random” kids all over the US, “none of whom he raised.”

“He has four kids, four different women — wasn’t in the house raising one of them,” he said in a video shared on Twitter.

“Everything has been a lie; everything has been downplayed.”

Responding to his son’s accusations, Walker wrote: “I LOVE my son no matter what.”





In June of this year, Walker confirmed that in addition to Christian, he had two other sons, aged 10 and 13, and an adult daughter that the public didn’t know.

Walker is up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in November and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

According to RealClearPolitics, it is one of the most competitive Senate races as Warnock is in the lead by 0.7 percentage points.

