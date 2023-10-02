Woman left stunned after Hinge date pens warning under her toilet seat

One woman was left shocked after discovering the Hinge date she asked to leave her house left a hidden message under her toilet seat in lipstick for other guys to read in the future.

Dating apps can be a complete minefield and it can be difficult to gauge what a date will actually be like in person before meeting them.

TikToker Luna Ray soon discovered her date had “bad vibes” but was left completely shocked by what happened next.

In a viral video, she shared that she asked the guy to leave her house within 15 minutes of meeting him and later discovered that he had left a message on the underside of the toilet lid.

Text overlaying the clip read: “Kicked out a Hinge date within 15 minutes of meeting him because bad vibes and he asked to use the bathroom before leaving and used my lipstick to write all over the seat.”

@lunarayy_ he also wrote “she is effing her ex” because i tried to spare his feelings by telling him i wasn’t over my ex boyfriend :)

In the video, Luna Ray could be seen cleaning off the underside of the toilet with a wipe, where the word “run” in red lipstick could still be seen.

Luna Ray added in the caption: “He also wrote ‘she is effing her ex’ because I tried to spare his feelings by telling him I wasn’t over my ex-boyfriend.”

The clip has been viewed over 8 million times and viewers have been left divided in the comments.

One person said: “Idk I wanna hear his side.”

Another wrote: “You dodged a bullet for real.”

“In your lipstick!! He needs a bill in the mail because makeup ain’t cheap smh,” another said.

