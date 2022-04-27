A waitress at Hooters has given people an insight into what it’s like to work there, and how much cash she makes in tips on an average shift.

Leah Fennelly is a law student who also works as a server at a Hooters restaurant alongside her studies.

On TikTok, she has opened up about her what money is like as a waitress at the famous American restaurant chain.

In one clip which has been viewed more than 10.4 million times, Fennelly took viewers through her day and explained that she was working from 12pm until 8pm on a Thursday.

At various points throughout her shift, she updated viewers on how many tips she’d received so far. Her first update came after she’d served three different tables.

Fennelly said: “Ok so first three tips of the morning, we have $3 cash and some change, we had $7 cash and some change, and then we had an $8 cash and some change.”

@leah_fennelly See the total at the end 💸 #hooters #serverlife #hootersgirl #workwithme

In other updates, she explained that she had received both cash and card tips. The amount varied from $0 on a takeout order to low single figures and up to $50.

A single diner tipped her more than $30 because he also asked for her number, she explained.

The following morning, Fennelly counted up her total from a wad of cash she was holding. In total, it came to $282 cash.

She also revealed that a regular customer sent her $100 on CashApp because they sat at her table for a long time.

“So, 382 dollars. Not bad,” she said.

People in the comments praised Fennelly for being so open and for being appreciative of all tips, not just the bigger amounts.

One person wrote: “It’s so refreshing to see you being so grateful even for the not so large tips.”

Another said: “We love a grateful girlie.”

Fennelly also helped explain why some of the amounts are smaller, writing in the comments: “Lunch time is usually small tips because small tabs! And some days are just better than others!”

“In the UK those tips would be 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 (and some change),” one user joked.

Elsewhere on TikTok, customers were slammed for making a waitress play Russian roulette for her tip.

