A woman has gone viral on TikTok after believing potential buyers took her home for a full test drive.

In a clip that's racked up almost 200,000 views, @fortdefiance couldn't help but express her confusion following one of her home viewings.

She showed the rooms where strangers allegedly took advantage, including the bathtub, which she "painstakingly scrubbed and vacuumed and wiped for like 25 minutes before the viewing."

Her bed was also left in a messier state than how she left it. "I'm pretty sure someone got into my bed – and now this bench is askew," she said while pointing the camera to the slanted seat. The creator then showed the second bedroom "yep, and this one too", shortly followed by a third which she also believed the viewers had used.

The TikToker ended her video hysterically laughing, saying, "hope you all had fun."

Hundreds of users flooded the clip to call out the lack of professionalism from the other house viewing agent.

"I bet they have kids," one theorised. "But either way, you might call your agent to let them know. The other agent should be more professional w/ clients."

"Are you selling house with furniture? If not id call your agent and complain that's very unprofessional you don't know what people spread around," another said.

A third added: "I can see sitting on a couch while you weigh the decision. But I will never understand why people get in strangers beds!!!"

In a follow-up video, the TikToker certainly had the last laugh. She explains that she spent so long cleaning the tub because it has been the temporary home to her baby goat, who has been suffering from a broken leg and recovering indoors.

