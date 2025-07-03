This Netflix show has over 60 million streams just days after it was released

Warning: Contains spoilers for Squid Game season 2

We’re all guilty of finding ourselves stuck in the same old cycle of re-watching our favourite TV shows from years past, or desperately pining for that next season’s release date to come around faster - and Netflix may have just answered our prayers.

There’s plenty of great new shows and movies on the streaming service right now - Ginny & Georgia season 3, the pending release of Happy Gilmore 2, and even the Jaws franchise is about to make a comeback.

But one show they’re not here to play games with is Squid Game, because just months after the release of season two, season three has dropped, and it’s been streamed over 60 million times in a matter of days.

Season one of the Korean drama which sparked a cultural phenomenon was released all the way back in 2021, with season two premiering in December 2024.

Now, six months on, the third instalment is here, and the reviews so far suggest it’s worth a watch.

The original plot follows the story of a secret game which recruits 456 going through financial hardship for a chance to change their fortunes. Unfortunately, only one person can claim the prize, and the rest of the players meet a grizzly end while the billionaire pioneers of the game sit back and laugh.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

It most notably follows the story of Gi-hun, who returns for season two and throws himself back into the deadly game in a bid to take down those who created the evil behind it.

By the end of the season, he’s left feeling helpless after discovering that who he thought was one of his closest allies in the contest, Young-il, is actually the Front Man.

So, where does it go from here?

Well season three is the final instalment of Squid Game, and as expected, it has a rather downbeat storyline, plus a big twist at the end - which we won’t spoil here.

Just know that Gi-hun is continuing his quest to take down the regime that built Squid Game, and recruiting new players to help him along the way. But will it work in his favour? Or is he about to become just another number?

"I wasn't mentally prepared for this", one fan posted on X after finishing the series.

"Now that Squid Game is over, it’s safe to say that Cho Sang-woo still remains the best-written character and the greatest antagonist in the series. He had the most depth out of anyone throughout the seasons. Underrated", another noted.

Now it's time to sit back and wait for the American spin-off. We're ready when you are.

Why not read...

Squid Game season 3 finale blasted by fans

TikTok can't get enough of this fake Squid Game ending

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.